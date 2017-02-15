Have US-Europe relations changed forever?

Trump is the first American President to be openly against a united Europe. It’s a historical change. Why has he adopted this stance? His haphazard nature makes this question hard to answer. But there is little doubt that he detests this complicated supranational construction, this multilateral system in which small countries have their say just as big countries do. No doubt it is also because he sees Europe as a competitor. Trump is the first president not to reason like a head of state, but like the head of a company. In his “America First”, all other countries are competitors that need to be defeated, starting with the two biggest, China and Europe.