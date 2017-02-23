Groundswell in anti-elite, anti-establishment feeling in France

For the most part, they are young, live in urban parts of the UK and tend to work in financial services, retail, or in restaurants and bars. As such, they perhaps constitute a somewhat more cohesive group than Macron’s diverse followers in France. In London, they are numerous and prosperous enough to have given rise to a significant support structure for themselves and their families: French-language schools now operate in several of the wealthier parts of London as well-heeled expats try to make sure their children do not lose touch with their mother tongue and the French education system.