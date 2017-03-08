Global election campaigns are the new normal

Erdogan’s goal is the establishment of an unassailable authoritarian regime, but more democratic leaders will want to do something similar when it comes to their expat voters. Expats and dual citizens can swing major elections. Arguably, the UK referendum on European Union membership, which the ‘Leave’ side won by 1.3 million votes, could have had a different result had the UK government given more consideration to organising voting among the almost five million Brits living overseas. After the 2015 general election, the UK government had promised to work toward allowing citizens who have lived abroad for more than 15 years to vote, but by the time of the 2016 vote, the 15-year restriction is still in place (though the government has since reaffirmed its intention to make all expats eligible to vote). Many of the eligible voters failed to receive their ballots in time for the referendum. Polls among the UK expat community indicated that it was more pro-European than the country as a whole, and an effort to mobilise them could have saved David Cameron from an inglorious defeat