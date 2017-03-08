Geneva 4 and shuttle diplomacy in Syrian strife

There are of course continuing hurdles. There is the question of sitting together, which will have to be solved, but theoretically, if they have a “clear agenda” then this should be no problem. After all, this the first time further negotiations are promising to be held so quickly. Already Mistura and others have talked about the holding of Geneva 5. Previously protagonists met once a year or so and at the behest of a desperate United Nations calling and cajoling. There is no doubt about it, the Syrian conflict and the diplomatic moves to solve it will go down in history as possibly the most intractable, stubborn and intransigent. But if the parties are willing to meet, this would be a positive sign. However, the HNC, a motley collection of groups that includes Islamists but not hardliners like Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) and Al Qaida, should be under no illusions about moving forward. They want the negotiations on the so-called three “baskets” of governance, constitution and elections to start quickly.