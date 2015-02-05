GCC states need to empower the Arab woman

Not having adequate access to credit is one of the biggest impediments for entrepreneurs worldwide. The issue is even more severe for women in the GCC as they typically have less collateral and scant credit history compared to men. While microfinance schemes can help to an extent, governments need to play a greater role in ensuring that lack of access to finance does not come in the way of women entrepreneurs. One way to address this issue is to establish development funds for women entrepreneurs, akin to the subsidised housing funds which almost all GCC governments have for their nationals.