From the Baltics to Poland, militias rising against Russian threat

These small Baltic states, Nato member states just like Poland, currently feel even more vulnerable. They’re convinced that they could be sacrificed at any moment if it helps good relations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. And the nomination of Rex Tillerson, known for his contacts with the Kremlin, as secretary of state has only reinforced certainty across the region that they now have to be prepared for the “worst-case scenario” when it comes to Moscow — namely to be left to their own devices.

Weekend warriors The view looks similar from Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, a country of just 1.3 million inhabitants. “We still count on our allies,” says Estonia’s former Defence Minister Hannes Hanso. “But we also have to be able to defend ourselves, and to do so, we need to use all available resources.” With a professional army of barely 5,000 troops, Estonia can count on some 30,000 volunteers regrouped under the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit). “They call us ‘weekend soldiers’,” Brigadier-General Meelis Kiili, who leads the Kaitseliit, says with a smile. “But it’s also what makes our strength: The men and women who join us do it solely out of conviction. What’s more, they are mature people who come with their experience, their capabilities and their networks. Their contribution to the country’s defence is invaluable.” In neighbouring Latvia, the Latvian National Guard (Zemessardze) operates under similar circumstances. The two volunteer groups regularly organise joint “war games,” such as the annual Spring Storm military exercise. In the latest exercise, the Latvians were playing the aggressor in a scenario that could easily be mistaken for events actually happening in Ukraine: a sabotage and infiltration operation, guerrilla warfare and finally conventional warfare with armoured vehicles and artillery. “Our exercises have become more intensive and, even more importantly, more realistic,” says the young Latvian commander Karlis Dambitis, who by day is a historian for the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia in Riga. Established across the country, and with members from all areas of society, these volunteers are preparing for the possibility of being on the front line, in case of a Russian aggression. National defence, they say, is “everybody’s concern.” Further to the south, in Lithuania, the authorities started to publish in 2014 a booklet with instructions to the population in case of an invasion. Despite the fact that Lithuania is the only Baltic country with a decent army (more than 20,000-strong), volunteers still went and joined the ranks of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union (Sauliu Sajunga), a patriotic organisation known for its resistance to Soviet power through the 1950s. But could these “weekend soldiers” really stand up to one of the world’s most powerful armies? The Polish don’t seem to harbour too many illusions. “The WOT against Russian Spetsnaz? That’d be [a] massacre,” the Warsaw-based Newsweek Polska wrote in December. In his book ‘War With Russia: An Urgent Warning From Senior Military Command’, published in October 2016, British General Sir Richard Shirreff described with precision what a Russian intervention might look like: half of Ukraine and the three Baltic countries invaded in fewer than three days, missiles in Kaliningrad pointed toward the capitals of a paralysed Europe and western troops incapacitated before the nuclear option... The author knows, in theory, what he’s talking about. He used to lead the Nato’s Rapid Reaction Corps until being named Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe. But his book reads like a thriller where good eventually prevails thanks to the combined boldness of one of Her Majesty’s soldiers and... a group of Latvian volunteers. “This is fiction, but it is fact-based, entirely plausible, and very closely modelled on what I know,” the author writes in his preface. You have hereby been warned. — Worldcrunch — in partnership with Le Temps/NYT Agreement Poll Do you agree with this article? Agree Disagree Rating Poll Element Common Sense Inspiring Controversial Worrying 20%0%60%20% Common Sense Provides a logical way forward Inspiring Makes me want to take action Controversial Highly unexpected view or opinion Worrying Makes me concerned More from Thinkers It’s time for Labour to be bold

Trump trying to isolate US from the world

America’s blunders in the Middle East

Austria’s veil ban a knee-jerk reaction









