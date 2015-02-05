French elections are not easy to predict

Hamon can also go it alone, but that option has little chance of seeing many of the party’s lawmakers elected in the next parliament. This prospect has seen many of them reveal that they are not prepared to commit political suicide and announce that they will thus join Macron sooner or later. Whatever the scenarios, is the French PS going down? Some friends of Hollande have been involved in last-ditch efforts in view of the break-up of the left, leaving who else but Hollande to repair the damages? Unfortunately, and despite Hollande being himself mainly responsible for the carnage, once again it is unlikely Mélenchon will give up — and the same goes for Macron.