French diplomacy at a crossroads in the Middle East

In Syria, the situation is relatively easier to settle, since it is mainly in the hand of one country, Russia. The facts on the ground are more or less accepted by everyone: The Syrian National Army has regained control of a large part of territory — but it is unable to stand alone. There is a complicated presence of rebels in the entire spectrum of Syrian society — from secular revolutionaries to deeply religious people not far from Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant); there are ‘palace’ combatants in the middle; Kurdish fighters looking for independence that nobody wants to give them; blood-thirsty fighters, more or less manipulated and financed by external forces; a remaining dictatorship, which believes it can recover control over the whole country, and which remains characterised by corruption and the rampant use of torture.