France’s presidential election is becoming a mud fight

Le Pen faces her own ethical problems. The biggest of these comes from Brussels, where she too, is accused of paying fake parliamentary aides. Le Pen is a member of the European Parliament, and as such, she is given a $25,700 monthly budget for payments to staff. The staff members, however, are meant to work on the European agenda and to live in Brussels, and, according to the conclusions of a European Parliament investigation, Le Pen and other legislators from her National Front party have misused the funds by essentially paying people to work for the party in France. The European Parliament is trying to recover about half a million euros from the parliamentary group that includes Le Pen and her fellow party members — a lot of money for Le Pen, given the National Front’s highly publicised financial difficulties. Le Pen is now suing the European Parliament, claiming that the investigation was inspired by a political foe, former speaker Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat.

There's potential trouble for Le Pen in France, too, involving the way the National Front funded its previous campaigns. The party employed the companies of Le Pen's close friends to print campaign materials and set up websites, allegedly at inflated prices, and then got the government to reimburse the expenses, as it is obliged to do when a party meets a certain threshold of support. The National Front also took out expensive loans from Jeanne, a microparty set up by Le Pen, and had them repaid from government coffers after the campaigns ended. Le Pen hasn't been charged with any wrongdoing or even interrogated, but there's still plenty of time for this to blow up before the election — just as there's time for a potential scandal involving the property declarations of Le Pen and her father, National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen. They are being investigated for allegedly undervaluing their properties listed in the declarations. Even political novice Macron, whose experience in government is limited to a short stint as economic minister, is under a cloud. In a recently published book, he was accused of using ministry funds to start his presidential campaign. Both he and government officials have vehemently denied the charge and it has not led to an investigation, but it's still out there for Macron's enemies to use. The attacks have also been personal. He is married to his high school French teacher, 24 years older than he is. A sensationalist publication known for revealing President Francois Hollande's affair with actress Julie Gayet, published a suggestive piece about Macron that it later removed from its website. Macron has sought to deflect the rumours with a joke, telling an audience in Paris that his wife Brigitte wonders how he could lead a double life if he's with her all the time. So far, the polls still have him beating Le Pen in a run-off. So far, Fillon has suffered the most from the dirt eruption, probably because of the virtuous image he had tried to cultivate before the payments to his family came to light. Eurosceptic Le Pen may end up benefiting from her spat with the European Parliament — her usual defence, that corrupt, cosmopolitan elites are against her, has worked well with that electorate so far. As Americans saw with Republican candidate and eventual President Donald Trump, attempts to accuse a nationalist candidate of corruption can backfire. Le Pen is immunising herself by playing Joan of Arc in slick videos like the one released last week. It's likely that the candidates will be showered with more mud in the remaining time before the vote, and DSGE, the French intelligence service, expects Russia to support Le Pen's candidacy with attempts to compromise her rivals using social networks. French voters will yet need to draw on their reserves of cynicism, and outside observers need a big bowl of popcorn. — Bloomberg Leonid Bershidsky is a Bloomberg View columnist.

