Foreign policy without a president?

None of that is in tune with the way the foreign policy team is presenting the new administration to adversaries and allies alike. The question is which set of views will prevail over time. The idea that level-headed cabinet officials can simply run things on their own while their volatile boss goes his own way might seem comforting, but it is hard to see it lasting for long. Sooner or later there will be a disagreement that cannot be resolved by hanging up on the Australian Prime Minister or Trump will say or tweet something snide about a world leader thinner-skinned than Angela Merkel. Sooner or later there will be a fast-moving crisis that requires a quick and level-headed response. At that moment only the president will be able to give the necessary orders, and who will have the president’s ear?