Forebodings of a ‘super Prime Minister’

Taken in its entirety, the unfolding picture constitutes very clearly-defined edges of an emerging ‘super prime minister’ — a throwback to Indira Gandhi’s all-encompassing and even draconian hold over India’s national politics in the mid-1970s. Smug with the confidence of a leader whose wish was command in a party bursting at its seams with sycophants and cliques subservient to the Nehru-Gandhi clan, Indira and the PMO of her time were the last word in both, the Congress party as well as the government in New Delhi. So much so, that she could even take India’s Constitutional propriety and democratic ethos for granted and clamp something as fascist and unethical as the Emergency on the Republic of India in 1975. From June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, democratic rights remained suspended as Indira cited the flimsy alibi of a “threat” to “the security of India” owing to “internal disturbances” to merely extend her stay in power.