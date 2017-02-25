For now, BJP has enough reasons to smile

Yet, he cannot be unaware that he can no longer afford to throw his weight around since his hopes about emerging as an influential regional player have been dashed. His only consolation will be the virtual decimation of his estranged cousin, Raj Thackeray’s MNS. It is not unlikely that Uddhav will now be ruing his summary rejection of Raj’s offer of a tie-up before the polls. Uddhav may have read the tea leaves right in the matter of the Shiv Sena’s primacy over the MNS. But he will be aware of the clouds over the Shiv Sena’s future.