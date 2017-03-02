Food security challenges and foreign policy

In public discourse, there has been less attention among the expert community to the foreign policy aspects of food security, which range from global regulatory environments, through regional cooperation to bilateral relations with food exporting countries. A roundtable series led by the Emirates Wildlife Society, which examined climate change impacts and risks to different sectors in the UAE, seemed to indicate — based on this participant’s perspective — that a lot of thinking among the expert community is dedicated to the sustainability of domestic production and less on managing the foreign policy side.