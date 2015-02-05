February 20, 1997: Gebrselassie sinks world indoor record

Haile Gebrselassie smashed his own 5,000-metre indoor world record at an international meeting to become the first man to complete the event in less than 13 minutes indoors. The happy-go-lucky Ethiopian finished at Stockholm’s Globen arena in 12 minutes 59.04 seconds, crushing his own world record by more than 11 seconds in an astonishing performance of pace and power. Gebrselassie, Olympic 10,000-metre gold medallist at the Atlanta Olympics last year, had set the previous indoor world record of 13:10.98 seconds in Germany. “It felt like Addis Ababa here tonight,” the grinning Ethiopian athlete told reporters after the race as a noisy contingent of compatriots in the 9,000-strong crowd went wild with delight.