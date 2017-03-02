Even in an age of austerity, aid works. We have to keep giving

At the same time, there are huge gaps in our understanding of what makes states fragile, and keeps them that way. And much of the work that has been done has yet to be translated into workable policies. That is why I am chairing the new Commission on State Fragility, Growth and Development, with Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government and the London School of Economics. My co-chairs will be Donald Kaberuka, the Special Envoy of the African Union Peace Fund and the former president of the African Development Bank, and Adnan Khan, research and policy director of the International Growth Centre. Sir Paul Collier and Tim Besley, two of the world’s finest minds on development and economics, will serve as academic directors.