EU kicks off tumultuous year

With the longstanding antipathy of Russia to the EU, plus newfound critiques from Washington under Trump, Tusk warned this week against those who believe that “the disintegration of the EU will lead to the restoration of some mythical, full sovereignty of its member states, but [instead] to their real and factual dependence on the great superpowers...Only together can we be fully independent”. Interestingly, it was Trump who received particular scorn at the summit with, for instance, French President Francois Hollande stating “it cannot be accepted that there is, through a certain number of statements by the US president, pressure on what Europe ought to be or what it should not be”.