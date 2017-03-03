Elon Musk: Out of this world

The son of a Canadian mother and a South African father, Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria. He spent his early childhood with his brother Kimbal and sister Tosca in South Africa, and at 10, the introverted Elon developed an interest in computers. During this time, his parents divorced. He taught himself how to programme, and when he was 12 he made his first software sale — of a game he created called Blastar. At age 17, in 1989, he moved to Canada to attend Queen’s University and avoid mandatory service in the South African military, but he left in 1992 to study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in Economics and stayed for a second bachelor’s degree in Physics.

Internet boom “I don’t have an issue with serving in the military per se, but serving in the South African army suppressing black people just didn’t seem like a really good way to spend time,” he said. After leaving Penn, Musk headed to Stanford University in California to pursue a Ph.D in Energy Physics. However, his move was timed perfectly with the internet boom and he dropped out of Stanford after just two days to become a part of it, launching his first company, Zip2 Corporation. An online city guide, Zip2 was soon providing content for the new web sites of both the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune, and in 1999, a division of Compaq Computer Corporation bought Zip2 for $307 million in cash and $34 million in stock options. Also in 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, an online financial services/payments company. An X.com acquisition the following year led to the creation of PayPal as it is known today, and in October 2002, PayPal was acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion in stock. Before the sale, Musk owned 11 per cent of PayPal stocks. Never one to rest on his laurels, Musk founded his third company, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, or SpaceX, in 2002, with the intention of building spacecraft for commercial space travel. By 2008, SpaceX was well-established and NASA awarded the company the contract to handle cargo transport for ISS — with plans for astronaut transport in the future — in a move to replace Nasa’s own space shuttle missions. Another Musk venture is Tesla Motors, a company dedicated to producing affordable, mass-market electric cars. Five years after its formation, the company in 2008 unveiled the Roadster, a sports car capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, as well as travelling nearly 250 miles between charges of its lithium ion battery. Musk has continued his work in attempting to make his innovative ideas a reality. In August 2013, he released a concept for a new form of transportation called the “Hyperloop” — an invention that would foster commuting between major cities while severely cutting travel time. Musk has been married twice and has five sons. He married Justine Wilson in 2000. In 2002, their first son died when he was 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome. They would have five additional sons together, twins and triplets. After their contentious divorce, Musk met actress Talulah Riley and they married in 2010. The couple split in 2012, but married each other again in 2013. Their relationship ultimately ended in divorce in 2016. Musk became a US citizen in 2002. — With inputs from agencies More from Thinkers Trump time and American Muslims

Why Muslims could thrive under Trump

Against populism, the centre must hold

May’s true strength is grasp of British culture









