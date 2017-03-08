Education slipping away by degrees

I do know this, however. Motivation is one of the primary drivers in a classroom. All results, all outcomes are the eventual result of motivation, or the lack of it. We can blame a hundred different things or people until we are blue in the face, it really won’t bring about a solution. Get the right kind of motivation going — between both pupils and teachers — and it shouldn’t be long before Australia achieves a turnaround. Easier said than done, no doubt. But we might start with doing away with the notion that you must have a degree (a Masters or beyond) to teach Year 4 math. My belief is that you really need — yes, to know your maths — but above that, to have the personality and the drive that will make pupils feel they want more, and more. Anyone who can make a student come back to the well of education thirsty, seeking to drink more, they are the ones I’d employ first... we’ll discuss the prestigious degrees afterwards.