Education for Sustainable Development is beyond numbers

So, say a ‘Green School’ project is initiated in a community. Besides the resources and toolkits provided by the implementing organisation, I would hope to see the involvement of the utility company in the community, along with the municipality, households, retail outlets, suppliers and all those associated with schools to encourage and facilitate processes that ultimately enable every link in the chain to adopt sustainable practices. Only then would the actual ‘impact’ of a ‘Green School‘ programme be measurable. If not, what results is a plethora of activities implemented with a lot of effort and some statistical data, produced to merely serve as useful inputs for a future PowerPoint presentation.