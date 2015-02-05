Educating Nigeria’s survivors

Second, the Nigerian government has to step up its efforts. There are encouraging signs. President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has placed one of its most able ministers, Zainab Ahmad, at the head of the humanitarian response team. Despite the economic recession, the authorities have also pledged to allocate around $1 billion of humanitarian support for the northeast. It is critical that it acts on this commitment — and puts in place the programmes needed to end the region’s persistent marginalisation.