Diplomacy, the sole loser in Twitter spat

But Swaraj may well be going too far, responding to every individual case of a lost passport or delayed visa tweeted to her — an approach that has earned her the not-entirely-flattering sobriquet of “India’s Minister for Consular Affairs”. That a foreign minister would respond to a Twitter complaint on such trivial matters, some would argue, seems to indicate that she lacks more important things to do. (The suggestion undoubtedly reflects the fact that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, substantive foreign policy is conducted largely by him and his office, rather than by the External Affairs Ministry that Swaraj leads.)