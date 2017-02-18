Democracy is working as intended

The last few years have proved Karl Popper’s rule of prediction: That history cannot follow any laws because there is no algorithm for human nature. “The fact that we can predict eclipses,” he wrote, “does not provide a valid reason for expecting that we can predict revolutions.” Astronomers can tell exactly where the Sun will be, relative to the Moon, in a generation’s time because both follow established laws of physics. But politics is a cauldron of human emotion, and there’s no telling what will boil over. Or when. The CIA’s declaration in August 1978 that “Iran is not in a revolutionary or even a pre-revolutionary situation” was not proof that the agency was imbecilic. It was just a reminder that the idea of an Islamic theocracy taking hold of a supposedly modernising country was about as plausible as, well, someone like Trump taking the White House.