Democracy is broken, debased and distrusted — but there are ways to fix it

My proposal for reforming campaign finance is brutally simple. Every party would be entitled to charge the same small fee for membership (perhaps $50 or Dh183.9), which would then be matched by the state, with a fixed multiple. Any other political funding, direct or indirect, would be illegal. This would also force parties to re-engage with voters. Too expensive? Not in the least. The corruption of our politics by private money costs us hundreds of times more than a funding system for which we would pay directly. That corruption has led to financial crises caused by politicians’ failure to regulate the banks, environmental crises caused by the political power of the dirtiest companies, and lucrative contracts for political funders; and overcharging by well-connected drugs companies.

The next crucial reform is to help voters make informed choices. Germany provides a brilliant example of how this could be done: Its federal agency for civic education publishes authoritative but accessible guides to the key political issues, organises film and theatre festivals, study tours and competitions and tries to engage with groups that turn their backs on democratic politics. It is trusted and consulted by millions. Switzerland offers the best example of the next step: Its Smartvote system presents a list of policy choices with which you can agree or disagree, then compares your answers with the policies of the parties and candidates contesting the election. It produces a graphic showing whose position most closely matches your interests. There is some excellent civic technology produced by voluntary groups elsewhere (such as Democracy Club, Crowdpac and mySociety in the United Kingdom). But without the funding and capacity of the state, it struggles to reach people who are not already well informed. Once these reforms are in place, the next step is to change the architecture. As both US presidential elections (distorted by the Electoral College system) and UK general elections (allowing a minority of the electorate to dictate to the majority) suggest, this should start with a switch to proportional representation. Ideally, in parliamentary elections, this would mix the national with the local by retaining constituency links, such as the single transferable vote or the additional member system. There are plenty of proposals to replace representative democracy with either sortition (randomly selecting delegates) or direct democracy (referendums and citizens’ initiatives). Such systems might have worked well in small city-states with a limited franchise (sortition was used in ancient Athens and medieval Venice and Florence). But in populations as large and complex as America’s, these proposals are a formula for disaster. It’s hard to see how America can escape the need for professional, full-time politicians. (Perhaps, in a fair and accountable system, it could learn to love them.) But I believe that both approaches could be used to temper representative democracy. Sortition can be seen as political jury service, in which citizens chosen by lot are presented with expert testimony then asked to make a decision. As an advisory tool, it could keep representative politics grounded in the real world. It could be used to create constitutional conventions, at which proposals for better political systems are thrashed out. There might even be some virtue in the idea of a second parliamentary chamber (such as the House of Lords in Britain or the US Senate) being chosen by lot. But people should be aware of the dangers. The Westminster government’s first experiment with citizens’ juries (former British prime minister Gordon Brown’s attempt to determine whether doctors’ surgeries should be replaced with giant clinics) was corrupted from birth. Jurors were hand-picked and presented with one-sided evidence, then the results were buried when they came out “wrong”. No system is immune to fraud. Once political funding has been reformed, ballot initiatives of the kind widely used in US states — if you gather enough signatures you can demand a vote — become a powerful political instrument, enabling people to propose legislation without waiting for their representatives (without reform they are another means by which billionaires rig the system). Referendums on huge questions, such as Britain’s membership of the European Union, suffer from an imbalance between the complexity of the issue and the simplicity of the tool: They demand impossible levels of political knowledge. But for certain simple, especially local, issues — should a new road be built?, should a tower block be demolished? — they can, if carefully designed, enhance political transparency. Also at the local level, a method called sociocracy could enhance democracy. This is a system designed to produce inclusive but unanimous decisions, by encouraging members of a group to keep objecting to a proposal until, between them, they produce an answer all of them can live with. A version designed by the Endenburg Electronics firm in the Netherlands is widely used in companies and cooperatives. It’s not hard to see it producing better decisions than the average local authority meeting. But it is difficult to imagine how it could be scaled up without losing intelligibility. Making any of this happen — well, there’s the challenge. But change happens when we decide what we want, rather than what we think we might get. Is a functioning democracy an outrageous demand? — Guardian News & Media Ltd George Monbiot is the author of the bestselling books The Age of Consent: A Manifesto for a New World Order and Captive State: The Corporate Takeover of Britain, as well as the investigative travel books Poisoned Arrows, Amazon Watershed and No Man's Land.

