Delicious roast spuds are part of the good life. Poor cancer advice isn’t

Or we could be making it so. The problem with all this is partly to do with our understanding of risk, which is extremely poor, and partly to do with the message everywhere now that cancer is reducible to lifestyle. Scientists have to give us the information they have. But we need more context, or otherwise their studies just become a list of things that are bad for us, because ... rat studies. The mature response would be to eat less of the bad things and give up all that is lovely. Live a life of vegetables and the odd nut. Clearly most of us never reach this level of maturity. And anyway, I don’t buy this whole “you are what you eat” argument.