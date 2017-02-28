Danger of violence looms in Myanmar

The beginnings of an armed resistance, Myanmar’s military crackdown and surge in international concern are some of the developments that are now reshaping conflict over the Rohingya. Its spillover into neighbouring Bangladesh and the Asean region will have far-reaching consequences.

In dealing with nearly half a million Rohingya refugees with no civic rights, Bangladesh is caught in a dilemma. For some, the Rohingya influx, reminiscent of times when millions of Bangladeshis took refuge in neighbouring India during the country’s liberation war in 1971 evokes sympathy. Others argue that it is unlikely that the Rohingya will ever be allowed to return home in Myanmar. Therefore, even a partial acceptance of Rohingya will vindicate their (Myanmar’s) stand that these people are Bangladeshis who have illegally entered and are claiming citizenship in Myanmar.