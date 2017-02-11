Corruption in Pakistan — cricket and beyond

The scourge of corruption across Pakistan has taken its toll on the workings of the government and the private sector. Examples of the former tainted with corruption range from offices of municipal services to basic utilities such as gas and electricity, stretching right up to the police force. All these represent segments where corruption is so deep-rooted that graft is completely acceptable! Meanwhile, the private sector has also learnt to measure up to the name of the game. Private entrepreneurs have learnt to work with corrupt practices as a cost factor built into their systems. The additional costs are being conveniently passed on to end-users as charges for the final products. It is not surprising that certain segments of Pakistan’s businesses are unable to keep pace with foreign competitors owing to the cost being incurred due to corruption.