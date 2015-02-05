Copeland shows Corbyn must go

The trouble is, the supposedly mutinous parliamentary Labour Party has been keeping its collective mouth shut and on best behaviour since Corbyn’s re-election last summer. The “mainstream media” has barely bothered with Corbyn over the same period, wrestling with the rather bigger issues of Trump and Brexit. So blaming the PLP and the MSM doesn’t quite bite the way it used to. What’s more, the notion that the voters of Copeland were poised to back Corbyn but were swayed at the last moment by some disobliging comments from Peter Mandelson seems a stretch, as does the notion that disenchantment with Blairism operates on some slow-release delay mechanism, whereby Copeland can stay in Labour hands in 2001, 2005, 2010 and 2015 — with the full anti-Blair fury not truly kicking in until 2017, a decade after the former PM’s departure.

Once, Team Corbyn could not stop telling us about the man's saint-like modesty and decency. But the perennial refusal to take responsibility, this eagerness to point the finger of blame at anyone and everyone else, hardly fits that noble self-portrait. So what should those desperate for a functioning opposition do? Inside Labour there is a terrible paralysis. Those who can see the danger — that a few more years of this could end in a Labour wipeout — know that if they move against Corbyn, they will be doomed. Corbyn would relish yet another leadership contest: more rallies, more selfies, and a return to the comfort zone of attacking 'Blairites' rather than Tories. His opponents' only option is to sit tight and do nothing, watching as Corbyn acts as May's enabler, gifting her the Commons votes she needs to ensure hard Brexit a smooth passage. They could demand a change in strategy, picking up the insight of election sage John Curtice, who notes that most Labour voters are remainers and it is to them Corbyn needs to appeal. Indeed, the 48 per cent has the makings of a winning electoral coalition. Done right, there's no reason Labour couldn't woo Tory remainers alienated by May's rightward turn. There are several Labour politicians who could persuade soft Tories that they are competent, share their basic patriotism and are fit to be trusted with government. But Corbyn is not among them. This is the terrible paradox that paralyses the party today: Labour needs Corbyn gone and yet cannot bid him go. The glum truth is, the pressure that counts won't come from the likes of me, people who warned Corbyn would be a disaster from the start. It will have to come from within the movement that carried him to power. Change will arrive when enough people inside the Labour left, Momentum, or those trade unions that endorsed him twice, conclude either that the experiment has failed or that ambivalence and passivity in the face of Brexit are no longer bearable. Perhaps, in other circumstances, it would have been fine for Labour to take 15 years off, let the Tories get on with governing while the party reformed itself into a new, radical social movement. But the country doesn't have that luxury or that time. It needs an opposition and it needs it now. Those who voted in good faith for Corbyn need to ask themselves what they value more — the dreams they projected on to this one man or the immediate need to hold back a government wreaking intolerable damage on this country's future. Delaying this choice won't make it go away — it will only make it starker. — Guardian News & Media Ltd Jonathan Freedland is a columnist and writer for the Guardian.

