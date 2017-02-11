Condemnations without a bite

The Israelis are not interested in a just and lasting peace that will bind them to international norms of behaviour. They want to be free to do whatever they wish on whoever they want to and whenever they desire. Today, it is the unfortunate Palestinians who are at risk of losing it all. Tomorrow, others in the region will be undeniably targeted by this never-ending Israeli appetite for land-encroachment and related atrocities. And for the victims, it may be too late. They have waited for too long for the world to sit up and take note.