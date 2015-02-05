CNN braces for coming reportorial challenges

Those are the manoeuvres of a profitable news organisation, not some “independent entity” fed by small donors. It takes endless teams of producers, anchors, worker bees and others to pull off all these events. Nor can Yellin or anyone else deprecate the value of debates and town halls — they churned out news and genuine insight on the qualifications of candidates for the highest office in America. CNN’s aggressiveness on this front even yielded a quote that has taken on an ironic sheen. “They are pros up and down from [CNN Worldwide president] Jeff Zucker at the top all the way to the contributors and the production team and their reporters. They have a complete team of top-notch professionals.”

Who said that? Sean Spicer, then an official with the Republican National Committee and now an aide to CNN-hating President Trump. CNN didn’t use its resources exclusively to produce ratings-scoring events. It hired more than 50 digital reporters to cover all aspects of campaign 2016. Yellin gripes that these folks didn’t see enough airtime. Okay, but this is 2017: There’s something called CNN.com, which wasn’t once mentioned in her New York Times op-ed. Those digital reporters churned out a bottomless number of stories, just like their competitors at other well-funded outlets. When people complain about how the mainstream media failed to probe the Trump crowd, we often send along a January 2016 story by CNN staffers MJ Lee, Sara Murray, Jeremy Diamond, Noah Gray and Tal Kopan. It’s titled ‘Why I’m voting for Trump’ and synthesises input from more than 150 people in 31 cities. What was that about getting into communities? In October, CNN lifted an entire team of reporters — the KFile — from BuzzFeed. The group takes its name from Andrew Kaczynski, who has a knack of finding things on the internet that others either cannot find or don’t care to. It was a bold move in that Zucker all but airlifted these folks out of the BuzzFeed offices, such was the abruptness of their departure. But don’t call it anything other than a bona fide investment in journalism. As CNN ramped up its digital politics staff in anticipation of a crazy presidential race, many folks in the industry whispered to the Erik Wemple Blog that these folks might well find themselves out of a job after the election concluded. According to CNN spokesman Matt Dornic, the team continues growing. Herewith a barrage of caveats: Zucker himself acknowledged that CNN carried too many unfiltered Trump rallies; the hiring of Corey Lewandowski as a commentator while he was still receiving payments from the Trump campaign was a disgraceful move that received multiple condemnations; and hiring a whole team of Trump surrogates surely did pollute a lot of conversations on CNN. Not perfect by any means. Yet, the network sunk north of $50 million (Dh183.9 million) into political coverage that’s now carrying over into the Trump administration. In just the past few days, CNN correspondents and their peers have watched as Trump and his people have uttered one falsehood/lie after another, leaving behind a fuliginous public record. The reportorial challenge of the coming years is thus ample. To meet it, we’d prefer the richest possible CNN. — Washington Post Erik Wemple is a media critic at the Washington Post. Agreement Poll Do you agree with this article? Agree Disagree Rating Poll Element Common Sense Inspiring Controversial Worrying 0%0%0%0% Common Sense Provides a logical way forward Inspiring Makes me want to take action Controversial Highly unexpected view or opinion Worrying Makes me concerned More from Thinkers Supreme court, supreme power

India and UAE: Shared vision for the future

Trumped by the ban

US-Russia cooperation can start with Libya









