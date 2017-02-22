China eyes Latin America in ashes of Monroe Doctrine

It is said that China’s approach to Latin America and the Caribbean has so far been eclectic and unclear, and there is no specific regional policy. Yet, as part of the “repositioning” process, China published its first White Book on the region in 2008. The document has been underestimated and analyses of its content seem to have overlooked its real message. China implicitly cited in this document at least four “tensions” set to dominate its immediate relations with Latin America: 1. opportunities vs challenges, 2. trade vs national interest, 3. asymmetries vs comparative and competitive advantages and 4: nation vs culture.