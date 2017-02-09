Challenges to Russia peace efforts in Syria

The meeting was supposed to focus almost entirely on the consolidation of the ceasefire agreement, as a key step towards resuming the peace talks in Geneva. Russia, however, took almost everyone off guard by producing a draft constitution for Syria, which, from Moscow’s perspective, would pave the way to resolving the six-year old Syrian conflict. This step was largely interpreted as an attempt by Russia to reach a resolution outside the Geneva framework and within the trilateral context that emerged at Astana (Turkey-Russia-Iran). Some of the proposed constitutional provisions reveal Russia’s endeavour to win over a part of the opposition — the armed factions in particular — by weakening the position of the Presidency of the Republic as an avenue towards a solution. Article 44 of the draft constitution stipulated that the Representative Assembly (parliament) has the power to terminate the mandate of the President; appointment of the judges of the Supreme Constitutional Court; and appointment and dismissal of the chairman of Syria’s Central Bank. The draft also restricts the role of the army to defend the nation from external threats. Paragraph 4 of Article 10 provided that the army and other armed forces shall be under public oversight and shall defend Syria and its territorial integrity; they may not be used as an instrument of suppression of the people; they may not interfere in politics or participate in the transfer of power.