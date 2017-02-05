Can the special US-UK bond be saved?

What I find especially bewildering is the way both countries are betraying their most beloved and frequently cited self-image. No matter how badly they behaved in the wars of the past 70 years – Vietnam, Iraq – there was always the shining beacon of the Second World War, casting a glow on both. Britain and America, the stout-hearted good guys, the countries that don’t turn their backs on Europe or those in need. Take that, you cheese-eating surrender monkeys! Now we have a White House administration that spends Holocaust Memorial Day knocking out an executive order to ban Muslim refugees, and which refuses to mention the Jews in a statement marking the memorial, and a Britain where it is deemed elitist to call out racism.