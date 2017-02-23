Can Europe fight off the right-wing scare?

In Germany’s election later this year, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is unlikely to be able to mount a credible bid for the Chancellery, despite any support that it receives from Russia. But the next chancellor — whether it is Martin Schulz of the Social Democrats or Chancellor Angela Merkel — will have to lead a global coalition of the willing to defend what is left of the post-war order. Such an effort should include Canada, Australia and western allies in Asia, but it must start by putting Europe’s house back in order.