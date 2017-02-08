Burnishing ‘brand Modi’ with the Gandhi sheen

Historian Ramachandra Guha has held that in contemporary India, one historical figure that can be co-opted, used and misused without fear and retribution is Mahatma Gandhi. The Father of the Nation belongs to everyone and no one. Jawaharlal Nehru is too closely identified with the Congress, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is too much of a Bengali hero for anyone else to lay claim to. Only Gandhi stands apart, no sect can singularly own him. There is no well-defined constituency for the Mahatma, no vote bank for him, anyone can write anything on him, in favour or against without the fear of being injured and hounded. Yes, there will be the customary outcry, but nothing after that. One BJP leader went so far to say that Gandhi and his assassin are both patriots. After the routine hue and cry, the matter has been forgotten and this very same leader is BJP’s star campaigner in the upcoming assembly elections in the key state of Uttar Pradesh.