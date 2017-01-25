Britain’s referendum revolution is far from over

What a contrast this makes to the now endless number of programmes on Radio 4 in particular that examine the perils of Brexit over every aspect of Britons’ lives. The BBC may have run a fair referendum campaign, but it has now reverted to type. The motive behind all of this was made clear for all to see when Charlie Mullins of Pimlico Plumbers, another Remainer, said he was very pleased because the ruling would mean Britain get a softer Brexit. If only British Prime Minister Theresa May had been more decisive and triggered Article 50 when she took office in the summer, this could all have been avoided. My critics argue that surely the whole point of Ukip, and its campaign to give Britain a referendum, was to re-establish the sovereignty of the British Parliament. They are wrong. It is the people who are sovereign and they only lend their authority to their representatives in general elections. Britain’s political class acts as if the people serve them, when in reality it should be the other way round.