Britain has values. We can’t cosy up to a nation that scorns them

Nobody could have predicted that we’d have at the helm a prime minister of no beliefs, whose course would be set by the most vociferous in her party. So the idea that May’s Brexit — so long as she is permitted to pursue it unopposed, in her ideal world, unobserved — reflects the great, leonine roar of the British people doesn’t even deserve any big words. This idea doesn’t warrant an “undemocratic” or an “egregious”. This idea is just silly. Jeremy Corbyn is in an unenviable position by the old playbook, trying to balance the demands of the remainers, who still constitute the majority of Labour’s supporters, against the “concerns” of the leavers in the left-behind heartlands (it is always “concerns” when commentators discuss the north, as if they’re hypochondriacs or Neighbourhood Watch zealots). He’s in a difficult position personally, being lukewarm about the EU from the outset, and now finding himself having to either fight half-heartedly for the least bad deal, or acquiesce to the agenda of his enemies. He works tirelessly to point out all that is wrong with May’s global stance, and the fact that only Twitter notices is one for the media to answer some time in the future, when it has calmed down enough to reflect on its duty of balance. But he’s playing by the rules of stability in a time of chaos.