Brexit or not, Britain’s parliament reigns supreme

The Supreme Court resolved the case in an 8-3 vote by holding that the true meaning of the 1972 law was that parliament delegated to EU institutions the power to make some domestic UK laws. If the UK left the EU, the court reasoned, the result would be that the 1972 law would no longer be operative. The domestic laws would therefore change. That meant withdrawal would affect UK domestic law and change the existing legal rights of British subjects. It followed that an act of parliament was required.