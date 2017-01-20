Brexit isn’t the death of economic liberalism, it could be its saviour

For decades it was US foreign policy to build a united Europe — first to prevent another war, then to fight Communists, and latterly because the US State Department fell in love with giant bureaucracies. The fact that the Trump administration, in one of the greatest U-turns in American history, now openly wants to undermine the European Union is an astonishing change.

It is thus almost impossible to exaggerate the importance of the events of the last week: First there were Trump’s explosive comments against the EU, Germany and much else besides, ahead of his inauguration yesterday; then British Prime Minister Theresa May gave the best, most powerful and most uplifting speech I’ve ever heard a British prime minister deliver. The referendum wasn’t a dream: Britain is actually leaving, a move that will redefine international history for decades to come. Crucially, the plan is for the most open possible Brexit: May has dramatically moved on from her past equivocation and has embraced free trade and an open society. She understands that globalisation is under threat, but she wants to use a moderate, liberal form of nationalism to rescue it. She wants the United Kingdom to continue to accept migrants, but realises that controls are the only way to prevent the growing backlash.