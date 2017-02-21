Brexit could be the best thing that ever happened to UK tech

To quote Yuval Harari in his book Homo Deus: “As bureaucracies accumulate power, they become immune to their own mistakes”.

How do I know this? Well, when your second largest customer, sorry, country, gives you a vote of no confidence, and instead of resigning or promising reform, you continue exactly as before and “punish” it for its “mistake”, you have a clear case of institutionitis. When two million migrants enter your Schengen zone illegally in a single year, stoking an alarming rise in the far right, and it takes you years to do anything about it, you have institutionitis. When four of your member countries still have youth unemployment of more than 40 per cent five years after the financial crisis, and you say it’s not your problem, you have institutionitis.