Brexit Britain’s Nato strategy is fatally flawed

Many will dismiss that as a banality. But don’t do that if you want to understand her. In international affairs, May is firmly a traditional multilateralist. She is not, as Brexit might imply, a go-it-aloner. In every other context, she thinks alliances matter. Her principal goal when she met Trump last month was to get him to commit to Nato, which he did, sort of. Her Philadelphia speech stressed the need to rebuild confidence in global institutions such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund, which she takes seriously. May even went out of her way to say she wants the European Union (EU) to succeed, not unravel, which is not the view of Trump and some fanatical Tories.

A properly functioning Nato is central to May’s view of British security. And the last week was pivotal for stabilising the post-Barack Obama politics of Nato, as defence ministers met in Brussels and G20 foreign ministers in Bonn; and both the US Defence Secretary, James Mattis, and the US Vice-President, Mike Pence, attending the Munich security conference. Every US visitor’s words were carefully monitored, not least because Trump himself is now scheduled to make his own first presidential trip to Europe in May to attend the Nato summit. May will have watched with approval as, in comments in Brussels, Mattis rehearsed the administration’s commitment. His view that European allies must spend more and commit more, that Nato was nevertheless a “bedrock”, and that the US will meet its responsibilities — which include 70 per cent of Nato’s budget — is May’s view. It has been Washington’s stance for some years now, though it has been decked out more garishly in the Trump era. It also happens to be both right and pressing. The age of the large, supposedly one-off intervention, the brief post-Cold War template that evolved after the tragedies of Rwanda and Bosnia in the 1990s and that led directly to Iraq and Libya, is clearly over now. Public readiness across western Europe for such interventionism is low, as Syria showed. Yet, Russian assertiveness is a real and present threat to the continent, and only an alliance can diminish it. In the past three years, Russia has annexed Crimea; promoted a civil war in Ukraine; threatened the Baltic states; outmanoeuvred the West in Syria; tested western defences with planes, ships and, above all, cyber; and may be meddling in national elections in Europe — just as it almost certainly did in the US last year in support of Trump. Russia’s assertiveness is based more on a desire to restore its standing than to dominate the world. But the distinction makes little difference to the threat. And the threat requires a coordinated investment by the alliance. Nato’s 2 per cent of gross domestic product spending target on defence is in some ways a perverse measure — on one reading last week, Britain missed the target last year despite being one of Europe’s heavier defence spenders. But more, better coordinated and more effective defence investment is an unavoidable collective responsibility. In that sense, Mattis and May are right. However, here’s the crux. May is the leader of a government whose most important European policy is withdrawal from Europe. Yet, at the same time, she is also the leader of a government that wants a stronger and more unified Europe, this time in the shape of Nato, to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Politically, this is a rotten hand to play. Whenever May meets the leaders of Europe in an EU context, she is firmly telling them that Britain is walking away, scrapping EU rules, spurning their single market, refusing to pay a financial penalty, perhaps even setting the United Kingdom up as a low-tax offshore threat to the EU 27. Yet, whenever she meets these selfsame leaders in a Nato context, she is just as firmly telling them that they must spend more on defence, commit to compatibility of military kit and stand together against common challenges from Russia. As a strategy for winning friends and influencing people in Europe, it could hardly be clunkier or more self-destructive. Why should German Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing a tight election in September, want to do May any favours right now on Russia? It is hardly surprising that Emmanuel Macron, who may be president of France in less than three months, dismisses Britain as a “vassal state” of Trump’s America. Trump makes all this more difficult. Partly that is because he is so destructive. Republican Jeb Bush’s remark about Trump in 2015, that “he’s a chaos candidate — and he’d be a chaos president”, looks prophetic now, as the Washington Post’s EJ Dionne pointed out last week. Partly it is also because Trump may prove to have been Putin’s candidate. The issue cost Trump his national security adviser and may ultimately bring down the president himself. May talks bravely about Brexit Britain being outward-facing and engaging with the world. But there is a real danger that this largely imaginary Britain simply looks to others like an irrelevance. The elites meeting in Munich last week arrived studying a pre-conference report titled: 'Post-Truth, Post-West, Post-Order?' In that kind of dystopian world, Britain will seem an important country, with major security assets ranging from nuclear weapons to powerful intelligence services — but failing now more than ever to play a serious role. — Guardian News & Media Ltd Martin Kettle is an associate editor of the Guardian and writes on British, European and American politics, as well as the media, law and music.

