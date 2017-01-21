Brave new world of free trade

In the likely event that a US-UK trade deal includes the most extreme version of this “corporate court” system, corporations will suddenly be able to sue Britain for doing almost anything they don’t like — environmental protection, regulating finance, renationalising public services, anti-smoking policies — you name it. And what would US business want out of a trade deal with Britain? Its massive private health care industry positively drools over the thought of getting its hands on the National Health Service (NHS). Any trade deal Britain did would be pushed by these health care interests trying to lock-in further liberalisation of the UK’s health service. Modern trade agreements are increasingly not about tariffs — Britain has low tariffs with the US anyway — but making sure laws and regulations don’t obstruct the free flow of capital.