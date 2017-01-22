Boom or bust: The nuclear threat today

With Donald Trump’s emergence as President of the United States, there has been great concern over the fact that the nuclear codes and the ‘button’ will be under his control, due to his unpredictable behaviour and harsh rhetoric. There is little assurance that Trump will be as forthcoming about disarmament as former US president Barack Obama was, and even wrote on Twitter last month (December 22) that the US “must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability”. Although Obama has done little to drastically reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the US, Trump’s nationalistic rhetoric and lack of knowledge of foreign policy is a cause for concern. He has also talked about ripping up the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed last year to reduce the likelihood of Iran relaunching its nuclear programme. Agreements such as the NPT go some way to address the need for containment and control, but question marks hang over Trump’s ability to deal with countries that are non-signatories to the NPT. His isolationist talk could also prompt other countries to develop their own nuclear capabilities and boost proliferation, believing the US to be pulling away from its previous role as ‘world policeman’. But who knows, maybe Trump’s blooming relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin will bring some interesting developments, or a Third World War if it all goes awry.