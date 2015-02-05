Blair’s vision of saving the UK from Brexit

The young leader who hailed the “new dawn” in 1997 has been replaced by an older, much more reflective, much less sanguine figure. But it is to his credit that, unlike many on the embattled centre-ground, he has not yielded to fatalism. There will be no Churchillian return to office, nor to frontline politics. What counts is his convening power: his capacity to bring people together, to build networks of the like-minded as well as an institute in bricks and mortar. And if not him, then who? A lesser character, hearing the rumblings of the mob, would walk away.