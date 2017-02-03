Attorney general who defied a president

Yates often talked of her job as a prosecutor as a calling, saying in 2013 that she can’t imagine working in any other role. “This is going to sound incredibly corny, but when I was at the US attorney’s office and realised the luxury that you have as a lawyer to believe that you’re on the right side of a matter, to be representing the people of the United States, and to carry that privilege every day — how do you go back to something else when you’ve had that chance to do that?”