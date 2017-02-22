Astana was not about Syria, but about Russia’s global ambitions

In 1989, the Berlin Wall came down, but what happened next was not planned at all. Some Nato leaders opposed the reunification of Germany. The then German chancellor Helmut Kohl wanted a reunited Germany, but the administration of the then US president, George H.W. Bush, spoke of a democratic but demilitarised East Germany that would have some sort of confederation with West Germany, but would not be part of Nato. Britain’s then prime minister Margaret Thatcher and former French president Francois Mitterrand were in an unlikely accord that Germany should never reunite. All this gave some comfort to Mikhail Gorbachev and the Russians who were watching their Soviet bloc collapse in front of their eyes. And in February 1990, the then US secretary to state, James Baker, offered Gorbachev a “guarantee that Germany’s reunification would not lead to the eastward spread of the Nato military organisation”.