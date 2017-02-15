Are NGOs imperilling the lives of desperate migrants?

Frontex has different theories about why this happens: Either the NGOs use radar or smugglers inform migrants where NGOs are waiting, the agency suggests. The Libyan coast guard notes that some boats don’t hesitate to aim powerful searchlights at the coast so they can easily be seen at night. No officials agreed to talk about these issues on the record. One European diplomat, maintaining anonymity, offered this assessment: “Some NGOs go as far as entering Libyan territorial waters and others even communicate with the smugglers to guide them. It is a reality, even though it has limited scope for the time being.”