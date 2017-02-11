Arab Spring and its dialectics

Conditions for an uprising were there for many years, but it has taken longer to come about than it should have. The region’s economy by and large was totally stagnant, its regimes failed to deliver and were politically corrupt and repressive. At the same time, the region’s youth, representing most of the population, were hugely disenchanted, which led to the triggering of the uprising that took almost everyone by surprise. The uprising of 2011 was undoubtedly the long-awaited reaction to autocratic rule, anger at the security apparatus of these regimes, ever-rising prices and the ghoulish corruption that had become the main source of income for certain unscrupulous individuals and state officials.