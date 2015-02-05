Angela Merkel’s take on how to make a country great (again)

Merkel grew up in East Germany, the land of exit visas, where travel was allowed only in exceptional circumstances. More than 100 people were shot and killed when they tried to flee the Stalinist state. As she has said in numerous interviews, Merkel empathises with the Syrian refugees trying to escape from the no-less totalitarian state. But she also understands that they can contribute positively to German society, just as communist refugees contributed to western European and American society.