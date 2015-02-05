An apology to Muslims

If America needs an inspiring example of how moderates can successfully challenge extremists, consider an extraordinary Somali gynaecologist, Dr Hawa Abdi, who ran a displaced persons camp in Somalia, including a 400-bed hospital (and a jail for men who beat their wives). Islamic militants, enraged that a woman was running such an important enterprise, ordered her to hand it over. When she refused, 750 armed militants from the Party of Islam attacked the camp and ordered Abdi to run it under their direction. She refused. Yet, Abdi’s camp, serving 90,000 people, was just about the only thing working properly in Somalia and Somalis at home and around the world united to denounce the militants and speak up for her. The pressure on the gunmen grew. Finally, they slunk off.