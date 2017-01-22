American left will be reborn under President Trump

The Republicans believed they would repeal Obama’s health care legislation instantly — “like a band-aid” — and that the legislation would unify their own party and divide the Democrats. The opposite has happened. The Republicans cannot agree on what to repeal and what to keep, what to replace the existing coverage with — and thousands of Americans are protesting, not just to keep their health care provision, but because they could inflict Trump’s first defeat. As trade union leader David Rolf tells me, the only hope for the Democrats is “progressive economic populism — they have to stand up for what’s good for the majority of Americans even if it’s not good for the donor class of the Democrats”.